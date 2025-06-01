Delhi: A major demolition drive is underway at Madrasi Camp, a slum cluster located along the Barapullah drain in Southeast Delhi’s Jangpura, following a directive from the Delhi High Court to clear the area for the restoration and cleaning of the drain.

The operation, which began amidst heavy deployment of paramilitary forces and the Delhi Police, is targeting the removal of over 300 slums.

The residents of the area have launched protests, raising concerns about inadequate rehabilitation, even as some families have been offered alternative housing in Narela.

Of the 370 shanties located at the site, 215 families have been identified as eligible for relocation under the Prime Minister’s ‘Jahan Jhuggi Waha Makaan’ rehabilitation scheme and have been offered flats in Narela.

Initially, only 189 families were included in the relocation plan. However, a revised list added 26 more families.

Seeing her home demolished, a resident told IANS, “What should I say? They have looted us. We have nothing left now. ‘Jaha Jhuggi Waha Makaan’ is a lie. They lie about allocating homes. Everything they say is a lie.”

“Right now, I don’t even have the courage to speak about it,” she added, wiping her tears.

Madrasi Camp, which was established between 1968 and 1970, is being cleared for a restoration project involving the 16-kilometre-long Barapullah drain — a Mughal-era structure estimated to be around 400 years old.

The demolition is a result of the Delhi High Court’s May 9 order, directing authorities to clear encroachments to facilitate cleaning and restoration of the oversaturated drain.

The court order followed a public interest litigation filed during the 2024 monsoon, highlighting severe flooding in parts of Nizamuddin East and Jangpura.

The court had instructed multiple civic agencies — including the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the Public Works Department (PWD) — to take action and restore the drain to prevent future flooding.

On September 1, 2024, the MCD carried out the initial phase of the demolition, tearing down several homes and evicting all street vendors from the area.

Several families have not yet received flat allotments, fueling further discontent among the residents.

Over the past eight months, Madrasi Camp has been a focal point of political confrontation and administrative conflict.

Various civic agencies and political parties have been embroiled in disagreements over the demolition process and responsibility.

When the first wave of demolitions occurred in September 2024, the AAP, which was then in power in Delhi, accused the BJP of orchestrating the evictions. The AAP leaders also joined a section of the residents in protest against the move.

In response, the BJP leaders aligned with another faction of the camp’s residents and blamed AAP for the mismanagement and lack of rehabilitation efforts.

The political battle intensified during the Assembly elections held in February this year when leaders from both parties visited the area and promised support to the affected families.

IANS