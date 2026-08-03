Bhubaneswar: While mining remains indispensable for economic growth and technological advancement, ecological restoration of mined-out areas is equally crucial to ensure environmental sustainability, experts said at a seminar on ‘Ecological Restoration of Mines’ organised by the Orissa Environmental Society (OES) at its conference hall Sunday.

The speakers observed that mining provides essential raw materials for infrastructure, industry and modern technology, but also causes significant environmental degradation, including deforestation, soil erosion, loss of biodiversity, pollution of air, water and soil, and alteration of natural landscapes.

Ecological restoration, they said, is vital to rehabilitate degraded land and restore ecosystems to a stable, productive and environmentally sustainable condition.

The seminar was held under the chairmanship of OES working president Jaya Krushna Panigrahi.

CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar chief scientist and Department of Environment and Sustainability head Nabin Kumar Dhal attended as the chief speaker.

Drawing on case studies of mined-out areas in the state, Dhal explained that ecological restoration begins with reshaping the land to ensure slope stability and proper drainage.

Nutrient-rich topsoil is then replaced to improve soil fertility, followed by the plantation of native species suited to local climatic conditions.

Such species not only promote natural vegetation but also help control pollution and provide habitats for wildlife, he said.

Panigrahi highlighted that mining companies are now increasingly required to prepare mine closure and rehabilitation plans before commencing operations.

He noted that modern restoration initiatives can transform exhausted mines into forests, wetlands, agricultural land or recreational parks, generating ecological, social and economic benefits.

OES president Sundara Narayan Patro stressed that community participation and effective government regulation are key to the success of ecological restoration programmes.

Earlier, OES secretary Manoranjan Mishra delivered the welcome address and underlined the importance of ecological restoration in the context of sustainable mining.

Seminar coordinator CSK Mishra introduced the guests.

The vote of thanks was proposed by joint secretary Surabhi Jain. Among those who participated in the discussion were KC Sahu, Prakash Mohapatra, Amarendra N Mishra, Bimal Dash, Sudhakar Kar and Subash Satpathy.

A large number of OES life members and environmental enthusiasts attended the seminar.