Bhograi: Amid massive preventive measures against the coronavirus spread, the district administration and the Trust Board have imposed restrictions on the 13-day Chadak Mela at Chandaneswar temple at Bhograi in Balasore district.

An emergency meeting of the district level officials and trust board members was held at the block conference hall.

As per the decision, entry of devotees was banned but rituals would be conducted as usual.

If devotees violate the decision, they will be punished.

Thousands of devotees from various parts of Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal throng the shrine to take part in North Odisha’s biggest festival which is traditionally observed from April 1 to 13 every year.

It is observed in two phases – Nila Parva and Pata Parva. Special prayers and 13 types of rituals are performed during the 13-day Nila Parva which begins from the first day of Chaitra. Pata Parva is celebrated on the 13th day after Nila Parva.

A legend has it that Lord Chandaneswar secretly married Kamini in the absence of his wife Parvati during the month of Chaitra. Nila Parva is held to celebrate the marriage. During Pata Parva, devotees get their skin, tongue and body pierced. People flock to the temple to witness this ritual.

As per the tradition, devotees take a dip in Nila pond, located about 1.5 km from the shrine, and offer prayers to the deity at the temple.

While returning to the temple, they perform traditional dances in attires of Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesh and Goddess Parvati. It is believed that several diseases get cured after taking a dip in the holy pond.

Similar restrictions were also imposed at Bhusandheswar Mahadev temple for the upcoming Chadakmela festival.

PNN