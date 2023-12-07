Keonjhar: After a brief lull, laying of slurry pipelines for supply of minerals has started in Keonjhar district. The district administration’s move to allow the industrial and mining firms again to lay down slurry pipelines has kicked up a row with the project threatening to deprive thousands of truck owners and lakhs of this district’s residents of their livelihoods, a report said Wednesday.

With large volume of water required to wash iron ores and supply slurry through the pipelines, the project threatens to dry up the river and eventually result in a severe water crisis.

The development has sparked fear and resentment among the truck owners and youths in the mineral-rich district. They apprehend that supply of minerals through slurry pipelines will render them jobless and drive them to penury.

Moreover, use of large volume of water to wash the ores will lead to water shortage in rivers and may even force the water bodies to change their course.

Mineral extraction is the major source of revenue in Keonjhar district and its economy is highly dependent on the mines. Earlier, the transportation of minerals was mostly done by trucks. This had helped over 10,000 truck owners and lakhs of families to earn their livelihood either directly or indirectly from the mines.

However, transportation of minerals through slurry pipelines is set to hit the livelihood of the truck owners and the families dependent on the mines for a living.

Owing to such fears, the truck owners have been opposing the transportation of minerals through slurry pipelines. Several slurry pipelines are being laid completely overlooking the interest of the truck owners and the local residents.

Sensing the anger among truck owners, the administration had stopped work on the slurry pipeline passing through Keonjhar town. However, after a brief lull, the project has started again flaring up anger and resentment among the truck owners.

Dillip Kumar Panda, former vice-president of truck owners’ association has warned that the truck owners will be forced to resort to agitations if their demands are not met soon.

Reports said that a majority of the truck owners have failed to get mineral loads after mining and industrial firms started supplying minerals through slurry pipelines, apart from trains. As a result, many of the trucks are lying idle on the roads while many owners have sold off their trucks.

Pradip Barik, former general secretary of truck owners’ association, said that the truck business in the district will completely collapse if the situation continues for long.

He alleged that the firms have established beneficiation plants to wash the iron ores and supply those through slurry pipelines. The dirt and waste from iron ores are washed in these beneficiation plants and later supplied through the slurry pipelines, which will also deposit waste in the area, he said.

The iron ores mined here will help in development of other districts but will lead to impoverishment of Keonjhar residents. The youths will go astray after being deprived of a livelihood, he added.

Ajay Sahoo, working president of Keonjhar Nagarik Manch said the district is witnessing a decline in water level for various reasons. In this situation, supply of large volume of iron ores along with water through the slurry pipelines will result in severe water crisis in the district. It will also adversely impact the state government’s piped water supply project, he alleged.

Now, several companies are supplying minerals through slurry pipelines by digging up the ground, Ayaskant Pattnaik, a truck owner alleged. This has become a cause of concern for many youths who eke out a living by buying truck on loans for the job. The truck business will completely collapse if this situation persists, he said.

Former MLAs Pranaballav Nayak, Subarna Nayak, Hrushikesh Nayak expressed concern over the development. They questioned the silence of ruling and opposition parties on the issue and demanded them to protect the interests of residents and the district instead of the industrial and mining firms.

