Kendrapara: A retired government official was shot dead and his wife injured in their residence in Kendrapara district Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Badabakpur village in Mahakalpada police station area.

Three men came to the deceased’s residence on a motorcycle in the afternoon, and one of them opened fire on the retired panchayat executive officer, identified as 62-year-old Arabinda Mishra, a police officer said.

When his wife confronted the assailant, he shot at her too. Locals overpowered two of the accused and handed them over to the police, while the third managed to escape.

Mishra was declared dead in the hospital, while his wife is undergoing treatment.

The motive of the murder is yet to be ascertained, and further investigation is underway, he added.

