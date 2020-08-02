Bhopal: A recently retired IAS officer from Madhya Pradesh has said he will make a movie on the 1818 Koregaon Bhima battle. The former IAS officer claimed the movie would ‘bring about a sort of revolution for a casteless and classless society’. The movie, he said would foster the ‘spirit of justice in all’.

The Koregaon Bhima battle was fought between Mahar soldiers under the East India Company command and the Peshwa army January 1, 1818. The battle is now part of Dalit folklore on valour, assertiveness and emancipation.

“The movie will show Dalits how their forefathers were treated at the time. Some 2,500 people have contributed money to make the film a reality. I have also acted in it,” said Ramesh Thete. He is a 1993 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who retired July 31.

Thete also said that he has done extensive research on the matter. So he is confident that he has got the facts right. “I wouldn’t have gone for the ambitious project had I not got the facts right,” he said.