Thiruvananthapuram: In a bizarre incident Friday morning a retired Kerala Police official killed his wife, also a retired police officer and then committed suicide by hanging himself.

The incident happened in the capital city and the local police official said this happened around 8 a.m.

According to the local police official, who is probing the case, there were issues between the two.

“We received a call and we came and by that time everything had happened. We rushed his wife in an ambulance to the hospital. But she passed away,” said the local police official.

Seventy-year-old Ponnan had retired as an Additional Sub Inspector of police, while 68-year-old Leela also retired in the same post.

The neighbours also pointed out that there were skirmishes between the two.

As per the police, Ponnan had an argument with his wife in the morning and in a fit of rage hit Leela on her head with a log of wood following which she collapsed. Sensing she had died, he committed suicide by hanging himself.

IANS