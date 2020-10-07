New Delhi: A retired Lt Colonel was arrested here Tuesday for allegedly duping Army personnel to the tune of Rs 88 lakh. The retired Army person promised them residential plots, police said Wednesday. Retired Lt Colonel and Kirti Chakra recipient Rakesh Rana was arrested from his residence in Dwarka.

A complaint has been lodged by Havaldar Chandan Kumar and a few others. In it Kumar said that Rana told them that he’s running an NGO called SWO-India for the benefit of Army personnel. But the accused asked the investors to deposit money in SWO India Ltd, a company of identical name. Rana assured them that they would be getting residential plots in Jharkhand.

During investigation, it was revealed Rana induced the Army personnel that the ‘Veer Aawas Bokaro’ project was of 20-acre land. It had been purchased and necessary approvals had been taken, Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) OP Mishra said.

The company provided an allocation letter-cum-agreement on receipt of the total amount. However, it neither provided the plots, nor returned their money, Mishra informed.

According to police, the company has no land, requisite sanction or approval from the authority concerned. Police found out that Rana was the authorised signatory of various accounts of the company, Mishra said.

