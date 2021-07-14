Sambalpur: Burla police arrested a retired professor of Sambalpur University and his two sons under the Arms Act, 1959 for illegally possessing a double-barrel gun and also for allegedly using it while threatening a local man in this town, Wednesday.

According to a senior police official, the accused identified as Keshav Chandra Panda was a professor in Physics department of the university. He had retired about 10 years ago. The retired professor’s two sons have been identified as Durgesh and Dinesh, the official said.

Acting on an FIR lodged by Rahul Sharma from Burla town, the father and sons were arrested. The accused trio had allegedly threatened the complainant July 12 when the latter objected to a boundary wall erected on his plot along NH-65 near Hirakud railway station.

After being threatened with dire consequences, Sharma had left the construction site fearing for his life. However, he had managed to record the entire incident on his mobile phone.

On the other hand, based on a counter-FIR lodged by Keshav, police have arrested two more persons named Basant Naik and Magadhu Singh. The professor alleged that a group of people led by Rahul and Amit Guru had demolished his boundary wall on the same plot and assaulted one of his sons, Burla SDPO S Dash informed.

PNN