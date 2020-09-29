Rayagada: Vigilance officers Tuesday caught the Revenue Assistant at the office of Kashipur Block Development Office (BDO) in Rayagada district red-handed while he was taking a bribe of Rs. 4,000 from a person of the district.

The accused has been identified as Prakash Chandra Sahu.

According to a source, Bilasa Naik of Dangasil village in the district had come to Kashipur BDO office to issue work order for construction of a passenger rest shed at Dangasil village under MLALAD fund. To do Naik’s work, the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs. 4,000.

Naik lodged a complaint against Sahu at officials of the anti-corruption wing Koraput Division. Acting on the complaint Koraput Division DSP Ananta Prasad Mallick conducted a raid and caught the accused red-handed.

The officials also seized the money and initiated a further inquiry in this connection.

PNN