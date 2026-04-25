Cuttack: A high-level review meeting chaired by Revenue Board member Satyabrata Sahu was held here recently to assess and accelerate the functioning of 41 revisional courts under the Board of Revenue.

The board issued strict directions for speedy disposal of nearly 76,000 pending cases, with special priority to land dispute cases involving Lord Jagannath and Lord Lingaraj. Presiding officers from courts in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar attended the meeting, along with senior officials who joined virtually.

Emphasising faster justice delivery in land-related disputes, Sahu directed that all necessary reports and lower court records be submitted without delay. All revisional courts have been instructed to function at least three days a week, and officers have been asked to prioritise the disposal of long-pending cases.

The board also stressed immediate compliance with high court orders. To enhance transparency, courts will actively use digital systems like CCMS 2.0 to update cause lists, interim orders, and final judgments. Cases may be dismissed if petitioners remain absent for more than three consecutive hearings.

The board further directed strict protection of government, forest, and endowment lands, including properties linked to religious institutions, as well as lands belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The move aims to ensure timely justice, curb land-related corruption, and strengthen the protection of public land across the state.