Deogaon: Locals, members of the Villagers’ India Party (VIP) and activists of the Adivasi Adharkar Mahasangh have been continuing their sit-in protests over last 42 days near Bijayananda Co-operative Sugar Mills at Deogan in Bolangir demanding revival of the mills.

Notably, the sugar mills are not operational since 2014. Addressing the press meet, Bipin Kusulia, president of the party, said that the district administration had not paid heed to their demand for the revival of the only agro-based industry in the district.

“As the government is apathetic towards reviving the sugar mills, we will intensify our agitation in days to come,” he said.

As per plans, special meetings will be held in villages and the villagers will be told about the need to revive the sugar mills. Employees of the sugar mills will be involved in the agitation.

Thousands of sugarcane farmers, employees, transporters and traders in Sonepur, Bolangir, Boudh and Nuapada districts earned their living directly or indirectly from this sugar mills.

A delegation of agitators submitted a memorandum to general manager of the sugar mill, Satadal Mishra, demanding the revival of the mills.

As the sugar factory has been not been functioning, electric supply to the mills was disconnected in August 2013.

Notably, the Bolangir sugar factory had come under the state government’s control in 2003 after its owner-promoter Ponni Sugar decided to sell it.

