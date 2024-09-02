Kolkata: CBI officials are now closely examining some other rooms adjacent to the seminar hall, the reported spot of rape and murder of a junior doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital here, to get additional clues about the crime.

Sources aware of the development said that bringing two other adjacent rooms and a washroom under the scanner is to ensure whether the seminar hall was really the scene of the crime or if the actual crime took place in any other room and then the body was dumped there.

One of the two rooms adjacent to the seminar hall which is under the scanner of CBI, was often used for the purpose of the medical examinations of the patients, as informed by the hospital authorities.

Sources added that the reason investigating officials have become especially inquisitive about the adjacent rooms is the attempted renovation at one such adjacent room by the state PWD staff on the evening of August 13 — just hours after a division bench of Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI probe in the matter that very afternoon.

At the same time, sources said that the Central agency officials are also trying to figure out why no time was mentioned in the complaint letter from the members of the victim’s family members, based on which the FIR was registered.

The time mentioned in the complaint letter is extremely crucial in such cases since from that, the investigators can have a clear idea of the gap between the time of submission of the complaint and the time of registering the FIR.

As reported by IANS earlier, the CBI officials are already investigating the time gap between the recovery of the victim’s body at the seminar hall on the morning of August 9 and hospital authorities informing the local police.

As per records, the local Tala police station was informed about the recovery of the body at 10.10 a.m. The CBI officers, the sources said, are now trying to find out what took the hospital authorities 25 minutes to inform the police about such a serious matter.