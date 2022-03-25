Hyderabad: Director Ram Gopal Varma, who has been busy with multiple movies, has announced that he will direct Kannada star Upendra for an upcoming film R.

Taking to twitter, Varma posted a series of quotes on his upcoming movie with Upendra.

Happy to announce my film with @nimmaupendra titled R based on an incredibly unique gangster in the criminal history of india ..It’s produced by A Square productions pic.twitter.com/QbdJFKdQRk — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 24, 2022

According to Varma’s tweets, the movie, which is titled R will showcase Upendra as a gangster in Bengaluru who later moved to Mumbai to rule the underworld.

The Shiva director also released video glimpses of R.

However, the maker has kept the other details related to this movie under the wraps for now.

Produced by A Square Productions, the movie will go on floors soon, the Rakta Charitra director announced.