Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik have launched their fashion brand Chapter 2.

Rhea said in a statement: “With Chapter 2, we aim to amplify the voices of those who dare to write their own stories.What you wear has the power to convey your attitude, feelings, and motivations. Fashion has power, and through our designs, we want to support and inspire everyone on their journey of reinvention and freedom.”

Chapter 2’s debut collection comprises of unisex fashion with an eclectic mix of T-shirts, bottomwear, coord sets, jackets, bodysuits, and vests, each designed to make a statement.

According to a statement, the collection is a daring blend of metropolitan inspirations and no-gender, no-barrier designs. Chapter 2’s signature acid-wash prints and future-forward elements captivate and inspire, while the minimalist text on T-shirts, with themes like “Un-Herd” and “Indifferent”.

The brand is founded by Rhea, Showik along with Harpreet Singh, and Jinita Seth.

Jinita Seth, who leads the design vision for Chapter 2, added: “Our debut collection is not just about fashion; it’s about telling a story of resilience, new beginnings, and independence.”

Rhea’s brother Showik reflected on the brand’s philosophy and said: “Fashion, for us, is not just about trends or aesthetics. It’s about the courage to break free from the past, to start over, and to step into a future where we can shape ourselves. We want everyone who wears Chapter 2 to feel empowered and inspired to write their own sequel, embracing their own independence.”

Talking about Rhea, she was last seen in the mystery thriller “Chehre” in 2021. Directed by Rumi Jaffery, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D’Souza, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Alexx O’Nell, Samir Soni, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav.

The film is said to be an uncredited adaptation of the 1956 German novel A Dangerous Game by Friedrich Durrenmatt.