New Delhi: On the birth anniversary of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty shared an adorable throwback video of him on her Instagram handle.

Sharing the video, Rhea wrote, “Miss You So Much.”

She added Pink Floyd’s song Wish You Were Here along with the video, in which they can be seen happily posing together. On her Instagram story, Rhea Chakraborty shared another memory in the form of a throwback photograph and she added a heart emoji along with it. No caption needed.

See Rhea Chakraborty’s post here:

Meanwhile, fans and friends also remembered Sushant on his birth anniversary. Social media is being flooded with heartfelt posts on the birth anniversary of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The late actor, who passed away in June 2020, would have turned 36 today.

While fans and followers are remembering the actor, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti also took to social media to share a heartwarming video and thanked fans for showering all the love.

On personal front, Rhea Chakraborty had a tumultuous few months after the actor’s death. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at home in Mumbai June 14, 2020, his death was investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI, who questioned Rhea Chakraborty and her family members as well as some of Sushant’s staff. Rhea and her brother Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB in a separate drugs probe.

In terms of work, Rhea was last seen in the thriller Chehre that featured Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.

After his star-making performance as the lead on the show Pavitra Rishta, Sushant Singh Rajput made his film debut in 2013’s Kai Po Che! His impressive filmography included Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Dil Bechara, co-starring Sanjana Sanghi.