Mumbai: Police investigation continues in connection with the untimely demise of Hindi film actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the case, Rhea Chakraborty, rumoured girlfriend of Sushant, was also questioned which lasted for several hours.

Following the interrogation, Rhea had preferred to remain indoors and not talk to the media due to various conceptions and accusations on social media. However, the Jalebi actress was spotted outside Farhan Akhtar’s residence Sunday, after 15 days to Sushant’s death.

Apparently, Rhea was accompanied by Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend, actress-VJ Shibani Dandekar. Some passer-by or media person clicked the pictures and uploaded it on social media that have been now going viral.

Rhea can be seen dressed in an all-white traditional outfit and seen donning a blue face mask. On the other hand Shibani looks stunning as ever in her white top and blue denim.

Both Shibani and Rhea were VJs before appearing in films and share a good bond.

Meanwhile, Police investigation is still going on in Sushant’s suicide case. More than 27 people have been questioned so far. Earlier, YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma was questioned in connection with Sushant’s contract with Yash Raj Films.

So far, Sushant Singh Rajput’s close friend and actress Rhea, Rohini Iyer, Sushant’s manager, creative manager and others have been questioned in this case.

If reports are to be believed, Rhea was also supposed to star opposite Sushant in director Rumi Jaffery’s next. The filmmaker recently revealed that the film was supposed to be a romantic-comedy and Sushant had agreed to start filming, post lockdown.

Since the death of Sushant, a wide range of questions have been raised. Sushant had been struggling with depression for a long time. June 14, he committed suicide by hanging himself at his home in Bandra, Mumbai.