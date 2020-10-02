Mumbai: As the CBI digs deeper into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the AIIMS medical team has submitted its investigation report to the central agency. The case has been a matter of great public debate and all hopes are pinned on the findings of the CBI for a closure of the case and justice for Sushant. Meanwhile, Mumbai BJP secretary Vivekananda Gupta has made a startling claim that Sushant Singh Rajput met his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on the night of 13th June.

According to Rhea Chakraborty’s statement so far, she did not meet Sushant anytime after 8 June, nor did she speak with him. But the claim made by the BJP leader can give a different angle to the case. Gupta has stated that he has come to know from a reliable source that Sushant dropped Rhea home on the night of 13th June.

According to the source, Rhea and Sushant were seen together late at night at about 2.30 pm. June 13th was also the birthday of a big political leader. Gupta also said that he is ready to give a statement in front of the CBI about this matter and reveal the details of who attended the party.

Interestingly, Maharashtra CM UddhavThackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray’s birthday was June 13 and his name has continued to do the rounds in the Sushant and Disha Salian death case.

June 14, Sushant’s body was found at his Bandra flat. On the afternoon of 14th June, the whole country was shaken by the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Investigation of this case is underway with several government agencies including the ED probing the matter. Suspense still remains as it is yet to be ascertained if it was a murder or suicide