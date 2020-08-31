Mumbai: It was another long session of eight hours. However, the constant grilling seems to be having an effect on Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The CBI questioned Monday Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik for more than eight hours. Police sources said that for the first time in the last four days Rhea Chakraborty lost her temper a couple of times. Also once she was at a loss of words when questioned on the use of drugs.

This was the fourth straight day of questioning of Rhea (28), accused of abetting the suicide of Rajput (34). The late actor was found hanging June 14 in his flat in suburban Bandra here.

The actress and her brother were questioned at the DRDO guest house. It is the place where the CBI team is stationed. According to the official, from the DRDO guest house, Rhea left for her residence in suburban Santacruz in the evening. However, she could not enter the premises due to presence of a large number of mediapersons outside the building.

Rhea did not step out of the car and directly reached the Santacruz police station to lodge a complaint, the official said. It was the second complaint lodged by Rhea Chakraborty against mediapersons. Around half-a-dozen police officials then reached her building and facilitated her entry, he said.

Earlier, the actress along with her brother Showik Chakraborty reached the guest house around 11.00am. They left from there at about 7.30pm. Rhea’s brother is being questioned by the CBI since last Thursday. In the last four days, Rhea Chakraborty has been grilled for around 35 hours.

Rajput friend Samuel Miranda and domestic help Keshav were also seen reaching the guest house in the morning.

The late actor’s former manager Shruti Modi was also called by the CBI and she reached along with her lawyer. Sources said that Shruti had made a damning allegation against Sushant’s family. She is known to have said that Sushant’s sister knew about his state of mental depression. His sister also changed his medication once.

Four women constables from the Vakola Police Station were present during the interrogation of Rhea.