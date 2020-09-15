Mumbai: Rhea Chakraborty is in judicial custody in a drug case linked with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Rhea was Sushant’s girlfriend and she left Sushant’s house June 8 after an argument with the actor. After the tragic demise of Sushant, Rhea is not only being trolled on social media, but her old videos are also going viral for some reason or the other.

Meanwhile, an old video of Rhea is hot property on the internet right now. According to reports, this video is from the year 2013 when Rhea attended an audition. In this video, she is dancing on the song ‘Pinky Hai Paise Walon Ki’. This video is being shared extensively on social media.

The song ‘Cash Chahiye Mujhe Cash Chahiye’ plays in the video as Rhea does thumkas on that in a Mickey Mouse print black t-shirt and ripped jeans. Towards the end of the song (Naachegi Pinky Full Too Late), Rhea is seen doing bhangra. She had a wide grin on her face throughout the song.

Rhea is being trolled a lot on social media after this video surfaced.

Rhea started her career in 2009 with the small screen MTV reality show Teen Diva. She could not become the winner of this show and ended up being the runners up. He then auditioned to become MTV’s video jockey in Delhi and was selected.

In 2013, Rhea managed to get her Hindi film break. Rhea made her acting debut in Mere Dad Ki Maruti. Rhea played the lead role of Sonali in the film Sonali Cable. In 2017, Rhea got a cameo in films like Half Girlfriend and Dobaara.

On professional front, Rhea was shooting Rumi Jaffery’s Chehre which features Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. Jaffery was previously interrogated by Mumbai Police in Sushant’s death case, after he revealed that he wanted to sign a film with Sushant and Rhea in lead roles.