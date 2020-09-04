Mumbai: After a team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided the home of actress Rhea and Showik Chakraborty, a hashtag on the subject was top trend on Twitter.

The hashtag #RheaRaided trended after the NCB on Friday tightened its grip in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe and carried out raids at a number of locations here, including the homes of the Chakrabortys and late Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda.

The NCB took Rhea’s brother Showik and Miranda for questioning at its office after conducting searches for two hours.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat here on June 14. As the scope of the probe keeps increasing every day since the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and the NCB joined forces — the drug angle has thrown up a number of leads.

Using the hashtag, one user wrote: “Samuel Showik and Rhea raided and busted AF. This is a beautiful sight. Now the best sight will be arrest. We are getting there, trusting all agencies. World is watching. And the first arrest will be a slap to all ‘Team Rhea’ supporters in Bullywood #RheaRaided #SSR.”

Another user said: “Early morning surprise – NCB raided Tai home #RheaRaided.”

“#RheaRaided I don’t think rhea still keep her stuff in the house. Every criminal leaves something behind. Let’s hope that NCB catches the hard evidence to arrest the family. Fight for #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput so tht another ssr wont be drugged and killed.”

A user simply asked for the truth.

“I hope the truth comes out soon #RheaRaided.”

A user said: “#RheaRaided and electronic evidence seized! Ab ayega maza (now the fun starts)!”

“Ab PR wale kya karoge? Paid media didn’t work, celeb sympathies didn’t work, feminism didn’t work. Now what? #RheaRaided #RheaPRFails #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #JusticeForDishaSalian,” a netizen wrote.

A user asked for justice from the CBI: “We r expecting justice from u cbi.. Do something #RheaRaided.”

IANS