Patna: With thousands of migrant workers facing problems across the country due to the nationwide lockdown, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Wednesday said though the coronavirus was brought into the country by those travelling by air, the sufferers were those travelling by foot.

“Those who travel by air brought this disease but those who travel on foot are suffering. Passport holders brought the virus to the country, but those holding BPL (below poverty line) cards are suffering.

“Crores of poor people are suffering due to the disease and the high-life of the rich. Why are the rich now not coming forward to help?” the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, who is also Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, tweeted.

The RJD leader also flayed the financial and other help extended by the central and state governments to the poor and needy during the lockdown.

“The governments think that by giving Rs 500 and a fistful of rice and pulses, the poor can be satisfied. I appeal to these governments to ensure ration for the poor for months or else they would die of hunger even if they survive coronavirus,” Tejashwi said in another tweet.