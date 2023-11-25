Bhubaneswar: While heartthrob Sonu Sood was the centre of attention in the inaugural session of Dharitri Youth Enclave 2023 here at Rail Auditorium Friday, the concluding session certainly belonged to legendary music composer Ricky Kej. The three-time Grammy Award winner and his troupe struck a chord with the crowd from the word go with their spellbinding portrayal, showcasing concerns for climatic disasters. The show, which lasted around an hour, was met with applause and cheers from the audience throughout. ‘Shine Your Light’, a song dedicated to the Conclave, an event marking the golden jubilee celebration of Dharitri, strived for collaborative efforts to usher positive change in the environment.

The lines – It is this time. It is our time. Shine your light—underscored the alarming climatic conditions that urgently need a remedy. The highlight of Kej’s riveting performance, however, was Kudrat, a rendition highlighting the Odisha government’s initiative to promote a millet-based diet. The song, which defines Odia identity, is sung by tribal farmers. Another song performance, ‘Vishwa,’ highlighted the burning issue of global warming, which has posed a serious threat to human settlements worldwide. It depicted the sad state of Kiribati, an Oceanian republic, and how the island nation is on the verge of being drowned by the sea. A contemporary interpretation of a Rajasthani folk song (Kesariya Balam) with bright instrumental notes highlighted India’s rich ecosystem. The song also emphasised the state’s diverse cultural traditions.

Similarly, the steady decline in the number of elephants was given an endearing touch by a Punjabi song. Ricky’s magnetic performance concluded with a rendition of the national anthem anchored by instrumentals and percussion. On the occasion, Orissa Post and Dharitri Editor Tathagata Satpathy honoured the band.

DEBADURLLAV HARICHANDAN, OP