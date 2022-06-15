Drivers all over the world are unhappy about rising fuel prices. Some have found interesting ways to protest the prices, but none more uniquely than Subhranshu Samal did at his recent wedding in Bhubaneswar.

As widely reported, the 47-year-old grocery shop owner rode a bicycle to the wedding venue, while wearing an elegant sherwani, headdress and garland. No cars or loud DJs were part of the wedding procession, which gained plenty of attention from passersby, because it’s not every day that you see a groom dashing on a bicycle. I mean, a dashing groom on a bicycle.

Samal told The Telegraph that he didn’t just want to protest fuel prices, but also promote environmentally friendly modes of transportation.

“By going on a bicycle, I have also been able to send a message about the need to maintain a good environment and good physique by avoiding to travel in cars and other motorable vehicles,” he said. “My wife Sipra was also happy with my decision.”

Yes, you’ve got to make Sipra happy. As the old saying goes, “Happy wife, happy life.” In this case, it might be: “Happy ride, happy bride.”

It’s worth noting that other Indian grooms have promoted bicycle transportation at their weddings. Last November, Dinesh Sale, a member of a cycling group in Hyderabad called Happy Hyderabad, biked to his wedding, accompanied by friends on their cycles. After the wedding, he and his bride rode away on a tandem bicycle adorned with balloons and a “Just Married” sign.

“We don’t have to always opt for a car to make an entry at the wedding,” Sale told Telangana Today. “With this, I wanted to encourage people towards cycling and overall well-being and good health.”

Two years earlier, in November 2019, Gurbakhshish Singh Gaggi rode a bicycle to his wedding in Bathinda, Punjab, and rode away with Ramandeep Kaur seated on the crossbar. Gaggi was also making a statement, but not about petrol prices or good health. He was showing his disapproval for expensive weddings and dowry (which he refused to accept).

Men like these should be applauded because they’re willing to go against social norms. They’re willing to stand up for their beliefs, even if it means potentially displeasing their in-laws. Just picture three middle-aged men, Ram, Ashok and Salil, talking about each of their daughters’ recent weddings.

Ram: “My son-in-law arrived at the wedding venue in a Mercedes S-Class.”

Ashok: “Is that so? Well, my son-in-law came to the wedding in a Porsche Panamera. What about yours, Salil?”

Salil: “He is a hero. I mean, he used a Hero.”

Ashok: “Hero makes cars now?”

Salil: “No, it was a bicycle. A statement bicycle.”

Ram: “Statement bicycle?”

Salil: “Yes, he was making a statement. He was saying that petrol prices are too high, and because of that, he prefers to ride his bicycle and leave his Lamborghini in his garage.” Riding a bicycle isn’t always practical, but it’s a great way to get exercise, reduce your carbon footprint and ensure that you don’t empty your bank account at the petrol station.

My wife, Malathi, often rides her bicycle to work. We made a decision, when we bought our house, to be close enough to her office that she didn’t need to rely on a car. (Unfortunately we couldn’t find a home that would enable her ride to be downhill both ways.)

If you can’t find a house or apartment near your workplace, it’s wise to be near a bus stop or train station. Using public transportation helps keep fuel prices from affecting us much. There are many reasons why prices keep rising, and we really can’t do much about them, except change our habits.

If you’re a bachelor who’s planning to get married soon, please consider riding a bicycle to your wedding. Subhranshu and Dinesh will be pleased, and Gurbakhshish might be too, especially if you’re giving up the car as well as dowry.