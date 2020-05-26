Los Angeles: It has been 15 years since pop star Rihanna released her debut single, ‘Pon de Replay’. The singer thanked her fans for all the love and support. The 32-year-old Rihanna took to Instagram, May 25 to join the celebration of the song’s anniversary on social media. Soon #15YearsOfRihanna started trending.

Thanking her fans

“Thank you for all the love on this hashtag today! Man this is trippy. Feels like just yesterday. I was shaking in the hallways of Def Jam waiting to audition for Jay,” Rihanna wrote in an Instagram Story.

“ ‘Pon de Replay’ is where it all began… 15 years later and I’m here because God led me to you. You guys have held me up, supported me, tolerated me, loved me, kept it too real with me. We gon(na) always be connected because of that! (sic)” she said of the song.

The album through which it all started

The Barbadian singer also thanked ‘Navy’, her fan group, for standing by her over the years. “I love you Navy, and I cherish you. I’m so grateful to be gifted you as my fans and family,” Rihanna said.

The multiple Grammy winner, who has hits such as ‘Unfaithful’, ‘Diamonds’, ‘Umbrella’, ‘Te Amo’, ‘Russian Roulette’, ‘Work’, ‘Anti’ to her credit, dropped her first single May 24, 2005. ‘Pon de Replay’ was included on her first studio album, ‘Music of the Sun’.

Rihanna has been teasing new for quite some time now. Her last studio album was ‘Anti’ which was released in 2016. She is promising her fans since 2018 that she will soon come out with another single. However, for the last two years nothing has materialised.

Alleged affairs

Rihanna has also been involved with a number of men. Among the famous sports personalities she has been linked too is Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton.

