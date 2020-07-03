Mumbai: Legendary Hindi cinema choreographer Saroj Khan passed away due to cardiac arrest Friday.

She was one of the most prominent Indian dance choreographers in the Hindi Film Industry. She had a career span of over forty years choreographing more than 2000 songs.

She has made every big actor-actress starting from Madhuri Dixit to Alia Bhatt dance to her rhythm. But the changing times drove Saroj away from the entertainment world.

But despite her struggles, she persisted with her work and landed herself a great gig.

Once due to actress Katrina Kaif, Saroj was kicked out from a film.

Katrina had a dance number in the film Thugs of Hindostan which was supposedly meant to be choreographed by Saroj. However, it later went to Prabhudeva.

“Yes, I was approached to choreograph ‘Suraiya’, but then Katrina said that if it is Masterji then I have to prepare a lot for it. And the makers didn’t have that much time, so Prabhu Deva came on board,” said Saroj.

Recently, there was news that Saroj had decided to retire due to her ill health. But speaking to the media, she said, “I want to work and this news is completely false.” She further added that “I want to do a better job and go to the film sets.”

Thugs of Hindostan flopped badly at the box office. The film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina in the lead roles. Saroj is survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina and Sukyna Khan.