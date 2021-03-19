Mumbai: Adnan Sami Friday joined the social media discussion on the ongoing ripped jeans controversy. The singer’s take comes with a spot of humour.

Adnan tweeted a photo of a man whose belly is showing from the gap between the two buttons of his shirt. Seated behind him is a young girl wearing ripped jeans

Sharing the photo, the singer wrote: “Since we’re so concerned about ‘everything’ regardless of whether it’s our business or not, can we also show concern for RIPPED SHIRTS please??!!! #RippedJeansTwitter #GirlsWhoWearRippedJeans.”

#GirlsWhoWearRippedJeans pic.twitter.com/ngKiiz9Prj — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) March 19, 2021

The hashtag #RippedJeansTwitter started trending on Twitter after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat commented on women wearing ripped jeans earlier this week.

He spoke about a female co-passenger on board a flight with him once, who was wearing ripped jeans and runs an NGO. Describing her attire, the Chief Minister questioned what kind of “sanskar” (values) the woman is going to give wearing ripped jeans and showing her knees.

Meanwhile, several Hindi film celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Urmila Matondkar, Gul Panag and Nagma have tweeted over the issue using this hashtag.