Hyderabad: After the horrific murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad who was found burned to death, scores of people have expressed their outrage demanding justice for the young woman.

The body of the 26-year-old woman was found in the underpass at the underpass of a National Highway in Chatanpally village, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The brutal murder has once again ignited discussions around the question of women’s safety. A resident of Shamshabad, the victim used to come to Gachibowli in Hyderabad often, to reportedly visit a skin clinic. On Wednesday, as usual, she left home by bike around 5 pm, and parked it near the Shamshabad toll plaza, before taking a cab to Gachibowli.

After she returned to the spot around 9:20 pm, she found the back of her tyre deflated. A lorry driver insisted to help despite her. Meanwhile, she called her sister and informed her that she was near a toll plaza and that she was scared of the people sitting inside the lorry. When her sistercalled her back around 9.44 pm, her phone was found to be switched off. Subsequently her family went to Shamshabad toll booth and after they found her missing, they registered a missing complaint with the Shamshabad police station.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy condemning the murder said, “I’m left distraught by the cowardly act of violating and setting on fire [the victim], near Shamshabad, resulting in her death. I demand immediate probe and stringent action against those found guilty.” He said that he would talk to the Director General of Police and follow up on the case.

On Thursday, around 7 am, the Shadnagar police found the burnt body in the underpass. After going through the list of missing persons, police identified her, and informed her parents.

Meanwhile, police have taken two suspects, who are reportedly lorry drivers somewhere near Anantapur district.

Besides, the National Commission for Women said that they had taken up the case suo moto and has sent a member of the Commission to Hyderabad, who will reach the city on Friday evening. The NCW will meet the bereaved family and also coordinate with the police, to ensure that action is taken swiftly.