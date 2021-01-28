New Delhi: Rishabh Pant, the hero of India’s historical series win in Australia is spending a lot of time with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his family since his return from Down Under. Rishabh Pant scored a brilliant unbeaten 89 in the final Test at Brisbane’s Gabba to seal a historical win for India by three wickets. By winning the fourth Test India won the series 2-1. It was indeed a memorable triumph as India were without most of their frontline cricketers including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja to name a few.

In spite of his heroics with the bat, Pant has continued to attract flak for his show behind the stumps. However, all that is now forgotten as Pant is now the toast of India. It is not known why he is spending time with Dhoni and his family. There have been a number of pictures on Instagram of Dhoni, his wife Sakshi and Pant. However, the place where the three were together has not been mentioned. It can also be that Pant is trying to spend some quality time with Dhoni to brush up the finer nuances of wicket-keeping. After all, he has been marked as heir apparent to Dhoni.

Pant also informed his followers on Twitter that he is on the lookout to buy a new house. He wanted suggestions from his followers. Some of the replies he got were simply hilarious.

In a tweet in Hindi, the wicketkeeper-batsman wrote that since his return from Australia, his family members are after him to buy a house. He asked his followers whether Gurgaon would the right place to buy a new house.

One of the followers suggested the Pant should get Australian nationality and Aadhaar card and buy a house at Sydney. Another wrote that Pant should buy a house next to Kotla. Then it would be easy for him during the IPL. Another user commended Pant for his bravado and said even (Virat) Kohli or Rohit (Sharma) will not have the guts to ask such a question.

But then that is just Rishabh Pant… fearless and straightforward to the core. Just like his cricket.