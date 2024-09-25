Dubai: India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has re-entered the top 10 Test batting rankings, cementing his return to form after a long gap as the latest ICC rankings across the format shake-up, with several of the world’s top players making significant moves across Test and ODI formats after a thrilling week of international cricket.

Pant’s standout performance in the second innings of India’s victory over Bangladesh in Chennai propelled him to sixth place in the Test batting rankings, earning him 731 rating points.

The wicketkeeper batter joined compatriot Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is in fifth place with 751 points, after his own half-century in the same match. Meanwhile, Indian captain Rohit Sharma remains in the top 10 despite slipping five places, now sitting at tenth with 716 points after a disappointing outing with scores of under 10 in both innings against Bangladesh.

In the bowling department, Sri Lanka’s Prabath Jayasuriya grabbed attention with a spectacular performance in Galle. Jayasuriya took nine wickets against New Zealand, climbing five spots to eighth in the Test bowling rankings with 743 rating points.

Fellow Sri Lankan Asitha Fernando, however, slipped down to 13th. On the batting front, Kamindu Mendis moved up to 16th, while Dhananjaya de Silva made his presence felt in the all-rounder rankings, moving up five spots to 18th.

In ODI cricket, Afghanistan’s rising stars made history. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the young sensation, leaped 10 spots to eighth in the ODI batting rankings after scoring his seventh century before turning 23.

Gurbaz’s rise marks a significant milestone for Afghanistan cricket, as he became the first player from the country to crack the top 10 in the ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings. His extraordinary run of form edged out Australian batter Travis Head, who moved to ninth after his unbeaten 154 against England in their first of five ODIs.

Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan also made waves, jumping eight spots to third in the ODI bowling rankings after claiming seven wickets in Afghanistan’s historic series win over South Africa.

Rashid’s performances were instrumental in securing Afghanistan’s first ODI series victory over a top-five ranked team.