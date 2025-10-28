Umerkote: A highly educated woman has turned to self-employment and is even creating jobs for others by starting a small-scale industry in a rural pocket of Nabarangpur district.

Ritu Mohanta, a graduate in agricultural science, has established a biodegradable carry bag production unit at Dangriguda under Umerkote municipality.

The unit, inaugurated in September by Nabarangpur District Collector Maheshwar Swain, produces carry bags from corn starch, which is currently imported from Gujarat.

The bags are one hundred per cent plastic-free and hence environmentally safe.

They decompose in soil within just two to three months and dissolve instantly in water. According to Ritu, “We know how plastic waste is wreaking havoc even on the stray animals, especially when they eat polythene bags.

However, these biodegradable bags won’t cause any harm to stray cattle or goats if they happen to consume them.”

Inspired by her father, Ritu chose not to pursue a job after graduation but instead ventured into entrepreneurship to support the state’s mission for a plastic-free environment.

Her plant operates eight hours a day, producing 2-3 quintals of bags daily, ranging from small pouches to 25-kg sacks. Currently, about 12 people, including five women, are employed at the plant.

The bags are being supplied to local traders, with plans afoot to expand distribution to other regions in the future.

The plant runs without smoke or noise emission, making it eco-friendly and sustainable. Ritu said she hopes her initiative will inspire unemployed youth, especially women, to pursue self-reliance.

Collector Swain added that since the bags are plastic-free, they will also be distributed to government institutions for use.

Awareness campaigns will be held to encourage their adoption, he added.