New Delhi: In a strategic move ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections, the Congress party has appointed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as Chairperson of the Screening Committee for Assam, signalling a high-stakes push in the northeastern state.

The announcement was made through an official press release issued by K.C. Venugopal, General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), confirming the constitution of Screening Committees for five poll-bound states with immediate effect.

Priyanka Gandhi’s elevation to lead the Assam panel underscores the party’s intent to bring national leadership visibility to a region where electoral dynamics remain complex and competitive.

She will be joined by Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, Imran Masood, and Sirivella Prasad as members of the committee, tasked with shortlisting candidates and steering internal consultations ahead of the polls.

Alongside Assam, the Congress has also constituted Screening Committees for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and West Bengal.

Madhusudan Mistry will chair the Kerala committee, with Syed Naseer Hussain, Neeraj Dangi, and Abhishek Dutt as members. For Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the committee will be led by T.S. Singh Deo, with Yashomati Thakur, G.C. Chandrashekhar, and Anil Kumar Yadav serving as members. In West Bengal, B.K. Hariprasad has been appointed Chairperson, joined by Mohammad Jawed, Mamta Devi, and B.P. Singh.

The AICC has clarified that General Secretaries/In-charges, PCC Presidents, CLP Leaders, and AICC Secretaries attached to the respective General Secretaries/In-charges will serve as ex officio members of the Screening Committees in their respective states.

The appointments mark a critical phase in the Congress party’s preparations for the upcoming elections, with senior leaders entrusted to navigate candidate selection and internal strategy in key battlegrounds.