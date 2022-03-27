Patna: Using posters with dialogues from Southern blockbuster Pushpa, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Sunday.

Bearing the slogan,”Flower Nahi Fire Hai Lalu, Nitish Ki Tarah Jhukega Nahi”, the posters have been put up across Patna, including the residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

In another poster, the RJD presented Lalu Prasad Yadav in iron cuffs, surrounded by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Income Tax, Prime Minister and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) along with the slogan “Main Jhuke Ga Nahi”.

In a third poster, RJD put up a photograph from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s swearing-in ceremony, where Nitish Kumar is seen greeting Narendra Modi, with a caption “Huzoor mein kursi ke liye kuch bhi karega” (Sir, I would do anything for the Chief Minister’s seat).

Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently serving jail term in connection with the fodder scam.

Pushpa is a film starring Allu Arjun as the main lead and is based on red sandalwood smuggling. His dialogues have become a trend among school going kids and youths of the country.

IANS