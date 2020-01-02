Bhubaneswar: At least seven people, including a woman, were killed and an identical number seriously injured in separate road accidents in Kendrapara, Ganjam, Balasore and Rayagada districts of Odisha since Wednesday, police said.

Two persons were killed and four seriously injured when a car in which they were returning after having darshan of Lord Jagannath in Puri rammed into a stationary truck near Duhuria junction on the outskirts of Kendrapara town early Thursday, informed the police.

The deceased were natives of Kendrapara town, the police said and added that the injured persons have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack in a serious condition.

In Ganjam district, three persons were killed and two others suffered critical injuries after their bikes fell off a bridge at Kochinada under Digapahandi Police station limits late Wednesday night.

The victims were travelling on two motorcycles from Raijhol to Padmatola to take part in New Year celebrations when the accident took place. The injured were admitted to hospital, police said.

In another road mishap in Balasore district, a motorcyclist was killed after his two-wheeler was hit by a truck near Bamapada area on National Highway No 16 near Balasore town Wednesday night, local police informed.

In another road mishap the driver of a tanker was killed and his helper seriously injured when the vehicle fell off a road near Gumma in Rayagada district early Thursday morning, police said.

Police and Fire Brigade personnel retrieved the driver’s body from the mangled vehicle, while the helper was sent to a hospital.

PNN & Agencies