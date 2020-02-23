Cuttack Sadar: The death of a 35-year-old man in a road mishap here, Sunday, saw locals demonstrating and blocking the Cuttack-Paradip Road at Kamarpada Square for more than two hours demanding justice to the kin of the deceased.

Sukadeb Bhoi, a resident of Alando village under Biridi police limits in Jagatsinghpur district, died on the spot after the bicycle he was riding collided head on with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) at Kamarpada Square in the morning, sources said.

Locals burnt tyres and blocked the road demanding construction of speed breakers and compensation to the next of kin of the deceased.

Traffic came to a grinding halt for more than two hours as hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on either side of the Cuttack-Paradip Road at Kamarpada Square. The road blockade was, however, removed after Kishorenagar inspector in-charge (IIC) Bamadeb Swain reached the spot and facilitated Rs 10,000 to the next of the deceased’s kin from the Red Cross fund.

Swain also assured the protesters tat speed breakers will be built at the spot within a week.

Later, police sent Swain’s body to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) for autopsy and seized the speeding SUV (OR-05-AH-7848).