Patapur: Traffic on the Digapahandi-Aska main road was disrupted as a temporary bridge was washed away in the wee hours Thursday due to heavy rains. Currently no traffic is plying of the road. Low lying areas around the bridge have also been submerged by the rain water.

Incessant rains have been lashing Sanakhemundi area since Wednesday evening in Ganjam district. The rain water which accumulated in Raghunath Sagar at upstream of Pochaka Nala washed away the bridge at Buddheswar village of Chudangapur panchayat.

The temporary bridge had been constructed after Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange passed instructions to do the same. It was built October 5, last year on Pochaka Nala (drain). This was done due to the collapse of another bridge. With the temporary bridge also collapsing now, there is widespread resentment in the region.

Locals have demanded immediate construction of a new bridge in order to facilitate road connectivity. Farmers have warned that disruption of traffic could hamper farming activities seriously in the locality.

PNN