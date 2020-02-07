Balasore: A fish-laden truck was hit by a pick-up van near Soro in Balasore district on National Highway-16, Thursday. However, the mishap turned into a bizarre incident after scores of locals allegedly looted fish that fell on the road. Sources said, the vehicle was en route to Kolkata from Andhra Pradesh when a speeding pick-up van transporting chillies hit the fish-laden truck near Talanagar. The van’s driver sustained injuries and was admitted to the hospital. On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the vehicle. Meanwhile, the driver and the helper of the bus had led the spot, sources said.