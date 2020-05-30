Bhubaneswar: As per its commitment to private bus operators, the state government has waived road tax on buses for the three months – April, May and June 2020.

The Commerce and Transport department has issued a notification in this regard Friday.

“The Commerce & Transport department in exercise of powers conferred under Section 15(1) of the Odisha Motor Vehicle Taxation (OMVT) Act 1975 have been pleased to exempt the tax and additional tax of stage/contract carriages in the state for 3 (three) months – April, May, and June 2020,” read the notification.

Buses, other passenger vehicles and city buses were not operating with effect from March 22, 2020 due to nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

However, May 17, the Centre permitted movement of passenger vehicles and buses.