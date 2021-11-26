Bhubaneswar: Keeping in mind, the deadly effects of air pollution in Delhi, the Odisha government has decided to prepare an action plan to prevent such a recurrence in the state capital.

The decision to prepare such a plan was taken Thursday during a meeting of the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) here.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra directed officials of SPCB to make the action plan collaborative by involving the BMC, departments of Works and Tourism and local residents of various areas.

The action plan would target monitoring of air quality through systematic interventions, he said. It was decided to implement the clean air programme in Ekamra Kshetra (Bhubaneswar).

Out of several global level air pollution management models, the technique of less emission zone (LEZ) would be more effective for the Odisha capital, informed an SPCB official.

Mahapatra reviewed the progress regarding the containment of pollution from various sources. He instructed officials to continue campaigning for clean air in cities and industrial towns.

The chief secretary pointed out that urban forests like the Bharatpur sanctuary, Ekamra Kanan, Jayadev Vatika and Chandaka have immensely contributed in the fight against pollution and have enriched human lives.

SPCB officials have been asked to create awareness among people regarding the contribution of urban forests towards healthy life. Sources said that a decision was also taken to protect pollution of water in Hirakud dam.

The pollution control board has been asked to ensure zero discharge of fluoride by local industries into the reservoir.

Mahapatra also asked SPCB officials to strictly enforce pollution control measures in the aluminum smelter plants operating near Hirakud dam.

According to sources, 145 industries, put under 17 highly polluting categories, have been instructed to install high density internet-based surveillance cameras at suitable locations for viewing of the stag and fugitive emissions.

So far, 24 industries have complied. These cameras are connected to the remote monitoring control room set up in the head office of the SPCB here. Others have been asked to do the same.

