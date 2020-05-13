Hatadihi: After detection of two more COVID-19 infection cases Wednesday, people in Hatadihi area of Keonjhar were panicked.

Following a directive from Collector Ashish Thakre, roads leading to Dhenka and Dhanurjaypur panchayats were sealed.

The two people tested positive for COVID were Surat returnees.

Meanwhile, firefighters have sanitized several places while health officials have been collecting swab samples in the two panchayats.

It may be noted here that a person of Panchugochhia panchayat was infected with COVID-19.