Rupsa: Police busted an inter-state dacoit gang in Balasore, arrested three robbers and seized over 400 gm of gold jewellery from them Tuesday. A car and a bike were also seized from them.

The jewellery seized from the desperados was valued at Rs 30 lakh.

A special team led by Basta IIC Dhaneswar Sahu nabbed the gang members who were on a looting spree at various places.

SDPO Jalandhar Jali and Basta IIC told reporters that the arrested persons were identified as Debendra Das of Manudiha, Tirumala Patra and G Balaraju Acharya of Aska in Ganjam. Two other members of the gang managed to escape, they added.

Baisinga police had earlier arrested two members of the gang – Kunal Barik and Ranjan Mahalik.

The police said, three miscreants had looted gold and silver jewellery from a trader on NH-60 near Nalagohira October 16 at gunpoint.

Police are looking into the case and got clues about involvement of this gang.

One of the accused was earlier arrested in connection with smuggling of a pangolin in Udala area.

