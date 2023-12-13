Bhubaneswar: In yet another instance of deteriorating law and order situation in the Capital City, unidentified burglars struck at five flats in one night at an apartment in Gadakana area, under Mancheshwar police limits here, before decamping with gold ornaments, cash and other valuables with impunity, in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Police said the incident took place at Spacetown apartment when the occupants of all flats were away. The flats are located in different wings of the five-block housing complex, police said.

The burglars gained entry into the flats after breaking the door locks open.Interestingly, the watchman of the building complex was on duty when the incident occurred, police said, adding he is being questioned at present.

Sources said the miscreants are believed to have stuck between 1 am to 3 am. They locked the doors of other flats from outside in order to prevent any interference. An official from the Mancheswar police station, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said forensic teams are busy collecting evidence which might provide clues about the identity of the criminals.

Debasish Nayak, whose flat has been burgled, said he received a call from his neighbour at around 6.30 am, informing him about the burglary at his flat. “I was briefly present in my flat in the evening and went to another flat in Nandankanan area. I was away when the incident occurred,” he said. He said the manner in which the objects in the cupboards of the flat had been rummaged through, it seems many people were involved in the burglary.

Another victim said he left the flat around 10 pm Monday as he was on nightshift at his office. Upon returning early in the morning, he found the flat burgled. Residents alleged that developer and security personnel were the major conspirators in the incident. One of them said despite several requests to deploy an additional security guard, only one has been provided so far.

Nevertheless, the incident came barely hours after miscreants looted an ATM kiosk at a busy marketplace in Old Town area here, Sunday. Meanwhile, a retired senior cop, expressing concerns about the incident, said, it highlights the inefficiency of Commissionerate Police to prevent unabated house burglaries in the City.

“Earlier, the incidents of burglary and theft used to be scarce inside gated communities such as flats. However, the Capital city is witnessing a spike in such cases now, with at least one case being reported every 5-7 days,” he said, requesting not to be named.

By DEBADURLLAV HARICHANDAN, OP