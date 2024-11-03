Rourkela: Police here Saturday busted a gang of armed robbers who were using various dating and meet-up apps to loot gullible persons and arrested eight persons.

Explaining the modus operandi of the group, SDPO Upasana Padhi said the accused were using a dating and meet-up app called ‘Grindr’ to scout for their victims and luring unsuspecting people into meeting one of them at a particular spot. From there, the accused would take them to a desolate place. Then, they would call all his accomplices to the spot and rob the person.

The accused targeted people who shared their mobile numbers on the app. Using a gun, they assaulted the victims and forced them to transfer money into one of the accomplice’s account.

The gang has committed around 10-12 such crimes. However, so far three FIRs had been filed. The cases have been filed under Brahhmani Tarang and Raghunathpalli police stations.

PNN