Dhenkanal: Four Unidentified bike-borne armed dacoits Wednesday looted gold jewellery worth over Rs 1 crore from the lockers of Odisha Gramya Bank under Rasol police station limits in Dhenkanal district.

Police sources said the dacoits who covered their faces with masks came to the bank on two motorcycles and looted the jewellery after locking the bank employees in a room.

Two of the bank employees suffered minor injuries during the loot.

Police said the dacoits also fled with around Rs 8 lakh rupee in cash.

On getting information, police reached the spot and launched a manhunt to nab the robbers.

UNI