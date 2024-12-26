Simulia: Miscreants allegedly set afire the Purushottampur branch of Odisha Gramya Bank (OGB) at Balikhanda Bazaar under this police limits in Balasore district after reportedly looting cash and gold late Tuesday night, officials at the district administration said Wednesday.

The incident came to light when locals spotted a plume of smoke billowing out from the bank Wednesday morning and informed the bank officials and police. Soon after, three fire tenders from Ada and Charampa fire offices were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

On being informed, a police team headed by Balasore Superintendent of Police (SP) Raj Prasad, along with sniffer dogs, reached the spot Wednesday afternoon and began an investigation. The miscreants allegedly entered the bank after breaking the back window of the building, said the police. The robbers allegedly took away five CCTV cameras and hard discs from the bank. “Details will be made public only after the investigation is completed,” said Regional Bank Officer Sanjaya Kumar Behera. Meanwhile, the incident in the busy stretch has raised questions about the safety and security of residents and business establishments near the bank.