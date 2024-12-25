Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday announced that the second instalment of the Subhadra Yojana will be credited to the accounts of beneficiary women in March 2025 on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The CM confirmed that under the scheme, a flagship initiative of the BJP government in state, one crore women will receive financial aid in a single transaction.

According to the Chief Minister, around one crore women across the state are expected to be benefitted this time.

The funds will be distributed through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, ensuring prompt and efficient delivery to all eligible women, Majhi emphasised. He highlighted the programme’s focus on improving economic opportunities for women and ensuring that benefits reach every community member.

The scheme has already successfully delivered an initial payment of Rs 5,000 to approximately 80 lakh beneficiaries across three phases. The state government has confirmed that preparations for the fourth phase of the first instalment transfer are underway, with completion expected by January 2025. As of 1 December, a total of 1,05,36,612 women had registered for the Subhadra Yojana.

Earlier, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida announced that over 20 lakh women are likely to receive the first instalment in January 2025.

The state government had previously postponed the release of the fourth phase of the first instalment, which had been scheduled for 25 December.

PNN