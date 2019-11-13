Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday urged the entrepreneurs of large and MSME industries to work together to develop a robust downstream ecosystem in the state that will create fresh jobs.

Addressing the Inaugural ceremony of the 22nd Enterprise Odisha event at the IDCO Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar, Patnaik said that a robust downstream ecosystem will lead to immense employment opportunities in the state.

State government is coming up with a vision document which aims at over 50 per cent value addition to metal produced in the state for downstream development. It has promulgated specific policy on inclusiveness in enterprise development with dedicated incentives for women, SC, ST and differently-abled entrepreneurs, Naveen said.

“Odisha is marching ahead on the path of industrial development with 5T model. My government has taken several proactive business-friendly measures for value addition in the industries and sustainable employment opportunities in the state,” the Chief Minister said.

The state government’s flagship initiative ‘Skilled in Odisha’ provides up-to-date training with latest technologies towards enhancing employability of the workforce, he added.

Meanwhile, state MSME minister Dibya Shankar Mishra hoped that Make in Odisha-2020 will draw additional investment intents compare to MiO 2018. “Odisha drew around 4.19 lakh crore investment intents in MIO 2018 and we expect it will be increased in MiO 2020,” Mishra said.

Speaking at the event, Vedanta Alumina Business CEO Rahul Sharma said that that abundance of natural resources, excellent infrastructure and its strategic location in the east coast makes Odisha a potential mining and manufacturing powerhouse of the world.

“Rich natural resources will help Odisha emerge as a $1 trillion economy by 2030. With Cutting-edge technologies and strict adherence to the regulations by the responsible miners, we are entering in a new era of modern mining which allows for maximum economic development with minimum environmental impact,” Sharma said.