Zurich: Roger Federer is already focusing on the 2021 season, including the postponed Tokyo Olympics. Currently Roger Federer is recovering from two knee surgeries. Federer said Monday he is not yet able to play top-level tennis but he is on the mend.

Gunning for Olympics gold

“I feel much better again,” Federer said when taking questions from fans online. “I’m not at the level where I can play (tennis) fully yet,” he added.

Federer has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, but has never won an Olympic gold medal in singles. ““The goal is really that I’m ready for next year,” Federer added.

The Olympic final is scheduled for August 1, 2021, one week before Federer turns 40. It should be added here that Federer took the doubles gold with Swiss teammate Stan Wawrinka at the 2008 in Beijing.

Federer revealed last month he had ‘an additional quick arthroscopic procedure’ on his right knee some weeks earlier. The setback in rehabilitation from an initial knee surgery in February has not him yet. This is because the sport has been shut down by the coronavirus pandemic. It is due to resume next month.

Recounting Wimbledon experience

Federer was speaking in Zurich on what should have been the start of the second week of Wimbledon. It is an event he has won eight times. Federer recalled his fourth-round win in 2001 over defending champion Pete Sampras. He described it as perhaps the most significant match that helped define his career. “I felt like if I can beat Pete Sampras at Wimbledon I can beat anyone anywhere. The win gave me confidence,” Federer said in response to a fan’s question.

Federer did not win the 2001 tournament. However, he eventually surpassed the record seven men’s titles held by Sampras and William Renshaw.