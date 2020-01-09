Mumbai: India vice-captains Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane spent time talking about their daughters and parenting in the company of their wives over dinner during their time away from the game. The two incidentally are Mumbai teammates also.

In a tweet, Test vice-captain Rahane shared Thursday a photo of his wife Radhika Dhopavkar, Rohit and his wife Ritika Sajdeh with a caption saying: “2020: Dinners filled with conversations about our daughters & parenting.”

See link: https://twitter.com/ajinkyarahane88/status/1215282087793549313

Limited overs vice-captain Rohit has been rested from the ongoing series against Sri Lanka while Rahane now plays only the five-day format for which he is gearing up ahead of the New Zealand tour.

Rahane will take part in the second India ‘A’ four-day game against New Zealand to be played February 7 to 10. India will play two Tests against the Kiwis the first of which starts February 21.

Rohit, meanwhile, will join the squad for India’s three ODIs against Australia, starting January 14.

It is not known however, why Rahane has not been getting the chance to play the shorter formats of the game. Everybody is aware of his exploits in the IPL. Moreover, Rahane even in the 2015 World Cup was an important member in the ODI squad. However, since then times have changed.

It doesn’t seem like there is a chance for Rahane to make an imminent return to the squads for the shorter formats. The opening slot has been filled by Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan.

It should be stated here that Rahane used to bat at No.4 in the ODIs. However, the Indian team management has preferred Shreyas Iyer in that position for quite some time now. Iyer is also a Mumbai mate of Rahane.

PNN & Agencies