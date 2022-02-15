Kolkata: India captain Rohit Sharma Monday brushed aside concerns over Virat Kohli’s form, saying the stylish batter is in “great mental space”.

Kohli managed only 26 runs over three ODIs against the West Indies earlier this month.

When asked how the captain and head coach Rahul Dravid are going to deal with Kohli’s inconsistent form, Rohit said, “I think it all starts with you guys (the media). He is in a great mental space from what I see.

“He knows how to handle pressure. If you guys can keep quiet for a while, I am sure he will be fine,” Rohit said on the eve of the T20I series against the West Indies.

It will be interesting to see how Kohli approaches his T20I innings against the West Indies, considering he will play as non-captain for the first time in the format in over four years.

India face West Indies in a three-match T20I series, starting Wednesday. India whitewashed the West Indies 3-0 in the ODI series last week and will look to stamp their authority in the T20I series.

On Monday, the BCCI announced that Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the T20I series due to a left hamstring muscle strain. Kuldeep Yadav will replace him in the squad.